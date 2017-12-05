Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Broadway producers sue over casting directors’ union drive

December 5, 2017 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway producers have filed a federal lawsuit against casting directors who are seeking to unionize.

The Broadway League, a trade association of theater owners and producers, says in its lawsuit filed Tuesday that the unionization effort violates federal antitrust laws.

The league says casting directors are independent contractors, not employees, and do not have the right to collective bargaining.

The lawsuit says Broadway casting companies have banded together in a “cartel” to demand a 29 percent increase in costs for their services

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

The suit names seven casting companies plus the Casting Society of America and Local 817 of the Teamsters, the union casting directors are seeking to join.

Local 817 President Tom O’Donnell says the casting directors want “the same workplace fairness and health care” available to others on Broadway.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.