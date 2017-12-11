Listen Live Sports

CBS’ O’Donnell reports on sexual misconduct at Air Force

December 11, 2017 8:01 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — One reason for the steeliness in Norah O’Donnell’s demeanor the morning after the sexual misconduct accusations against former “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Charlie Rose were revealed became apparent on Monday.

O’Donnell was working on a six-month investigation into sexual assault at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the first report on what was found aired Monday on “CBS This Morning.” CBS said more than a dozen current and former cadets at the Air Force believe their cases had been mishandled and that they faced retaliation.

She said that her statement on the morning of Nov. 21 that women cannot achieve full equality in the workplace until there is a reckoning on sexual misconduct was affected by what she learned talking to the Air Force cadets.

