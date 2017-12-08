Claire Foy and Matt Smith ready to relinquish their ‘Crown’

NEW YORK (AP) — Claire Foy and Matt Smith are bowing out gracefully on “The Crown.”

The actors play Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip on the hit Netflix series, whose second season, set in the 1960s, is now up on the streaming site.

Going forward, the actors will be replaced to better represent the couple as they age. Beginning with season three, Olivia Colman, known for her work on ITV’s “Broadchurch,” will take over as Queen Elizabeth. Who will play Philip has not been announced.

Foy won a best actress Golden Globe for her work on the show and the series was awarded best drama.