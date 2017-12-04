Listen Live Sports

Dave Matthews to perform at Hurricane relief concert in NYC

December 4, 2017 12:32 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Dave Matthews and Trey Anastasio Band will perform at a concert in January to benefit hurricane relief efforts in United States and the British Virgin Islands.

Aaron Neville and Hurray for the Riff Raff will also perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York for “A Concert for Island Relief” on Jan. 6. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The Madison Square Garden Company, which owns Radio City, says it will donate the use of the venue and “will cover all venue-related expenses.” Ticketmaster will also donate proceeds from ticket service fees to the event.

Funds will benefit those affected by Hurricane Irma, which ripped through Florida and is blamed for at least 70 deaths, and Hurricane Maria, which caused widespread destruction in Puerto Rico.

Online: http://www.concertforislandrelief.com

