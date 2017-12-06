Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Emperor Hirohito memoir bought by Japanese doctor

December 6, 2017 11:36 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A Japanese plastic surgeon known for his extreme political views has purchased at auction for $275,000 a memoir by Japanese Emperor Hirohito offering his recollections of World War II.

The 173-page document was sold Wednesday at Bonhams auction house in Manhattan for nearly double its expected top price.

“It should have been in Japan, but it ended up overseas,” Dr. Katsuya Takasu told The Associated Press in Tokyo. “So it feels like it’s finally coming back.”

Takasu said he wants to give the memoir to the only grandson of current Emperor Akihito, but said there is a limit of 150,000 yen (about $1,300) on gifts to the imperial family. He has no plans to show the work to the public or the media, and said he’s trying to figure out a way to get it to Akihito’s grandson.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Takasu was a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, but the organization terminated his membership last month after the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights group, pointed out his use of social media to praise Adolf Hitler and deny the Holocaust and the Nanjing massacre.

Hirohito dictated the memoir to his aides soon after the end of the war. It was created at the request of Gen. Douglas MacArthur, whose administration controlled Japan at the time.

The document, also known as the imperial monologue, covers events from the Japanese assassination of Manchurian warlord Zhang Zuolin in 1928 to the emperor’s surrender broadcast recorded on Aug. 14, 1945.

Its contents caused a sensation when they were first published in Japan in 1990, just after the emperor’s death.

The two volumes are each bound with strings, the contents written vertically in pencil. It was transcribed by Hidenari Terasaki, an imperial aide and former diplomat who served as a translator when Hirohito met with McArthur.

The monologue is believed among historians to be a carefully crafted text intended to defend Hirohito’s responsibility in case he was prosecuted after the war. A 1997 documentary on Japan’s NHK television found an English translation of the memoir that supports that view.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

The transcript was kept by Terasaki’s American wife Gwen Terasaki after his death in 1951 and then handed over to their daughter Mariko Terasaki Miller and her family.

___

Associated Press videojournalist Kaori Hitomi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.