Florida university cancels Horovitz play after allegations

December 14, 2017 9:19 am
 
< a min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida university canceled production of a play by Israel Horovitz after the playwright was accused of sexual misconduct.

Cynthia White was directing Horovitz’s play “The Day Before Yesterday” at the University of Central Florida. In an Orlando Sentinel report , White said the school rescinded an invitation to Horovitz after The New York Times published allegations by nine women of sexual misconduct, including forcible kissing and rape.

Horovitz told the Times his recollection of the events differed from the women’s accounts, and he apologized.

The director of UCF’s School of Performing Arts, Michael Wainstein, said students’ discomfort about performing Horovitz’s work after the allegations became public prompted the university to choose a different play.

The students now will perform Rebecca Gilman’s play “Boy Gets Girl,” in which a rejected suitor becomes a threatening stalker.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

