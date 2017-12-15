Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

From rapper to mogul, Jeezy continues to make power moves

December 15, 2017 2:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Jeezy was so poor growing up as a child that he and his mother sometimes knocked cockroaches off their meals so they could eat.

It’s a moment Jeezy will never forget. The four-time Grammy-nominated rapper is now far removed from those poverty-stricken conditions, but those tough childhood memories still makes him hungry for a better life.

Now, he wants to use his testimony of overcoming life’s daunting obstacles to inspire listeners to “trust the process” through his new album, “Pressure,” released Friday. His eighth album features Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, J. Cole and 2 Chainz.

Now, at 40, Jeezy says “Pressure” is focusing more on his evolution from the street life.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Jeezy adds, “No matter what you’re going through in life, just stand your ground and believe in yourself.”

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.