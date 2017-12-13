Listen Live Sports

Gossip editors face HR training after harassment allegations

December 13, 2017 4:54 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The company that publishes Us Weekly, the National Enquirer and other gossip sites will hire outside experts to give its managers sexual harassment prevention training, one week after The Associated Press revealed that its top editor has twice been the subject of sexual harassment investigations.

American Media Inc. told employees in an email obtained by AP to “re-familiarize yourself” with company policies.

The email, sent Tuesday, did not mention AMI chief content officer Dylan Howard by name.

The AP reported earlier that Howard was the subject of an HR investigation while running AMI’s Los Angeles newsroom in 2012. The AP also revealed that Howard was found to have violated the sexual harassment policies of another employer in 2013.

Howard has called the allegations “baseless.” AMI has said it supports him.

