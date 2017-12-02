Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, former campaign manager and deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Angus King, I-Maine; White House budget director Mick Mulvaney.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.

“Fox News Sunday” — White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.