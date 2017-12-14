Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Gwendoline Christie’s fighting bridges Star Wars, Westeros

December 14, 2017 1:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gwendoline Christie’s on-camera combat skills are a bridge between Westeros and a galaxy far, far away.

The actress says she worked with the same stunt director for her characters’ epic battles in “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” She reprises her role as Captain Phasma in “The Last Jedi.”

Stunt director C.C. Smiff oversaw Christie’s fight with Finn in “The Last Jedi” and sharpened her sword fighting skills for Brienne of Tarth’s face-off with Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones.”

She says she feels immensely grateful to be a part of two beloved franchises.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.