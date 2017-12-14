Gwendoline Christie’s fighting bridges Star Wars, Westeros

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gwendoline Christie’s on-camera combat skills are a bridge between Westeros and a galaxy far, far away.

The actress says she worked with the same stunt director for her characters’ epic battles in “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” She reprises her role as Captain Phasma in “The Last Jedi.”

Stunt director C.C. Smiff oversaw Christie’s fight with Finn in “The Last Jedi” and sharpened her sword fighting skills for Brienne of Tarth’s face-off with Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones.”

She says she feels immensely grateful to be a part of two beloved franchises.