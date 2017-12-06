Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Helen Mirren to get Movies for Grownups career honor

December 6, 2017 7:00 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — AARP the Magazine says its Movies for Grownups Awards will be televised for the first time next year, when Helen Mirren will receive its lifetime achievement honors.

The magazine announced Wednesday that Mirren will accept the Career Achievement Award at a ceremony on Feb. 5, 2018. The 17th annual Movies for Grownups Awards will premiere on PBS on Feb. 23.

Mirren says she is “greatly honored” by the award, adding that she considers film a high art form and “the ultimate mirror up to nature.”

She joins previous Career Achievement honorees including Morgan Freeman, Susan Sarandon, Robert Redford and Sharon Stone.

AARP established its Movies for Grownups series in 2002 to celebrate and recognize filmmaking for audiences with “a grown-up state of mind.”

