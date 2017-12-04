Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Judge to keep Meek Mill in prison despite outcry

December 4, 2017 11:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge says Meek Mill will stay in prison because he’s a “danger to the community.”

Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley on Friday denied a motion allow the 30-year-old rapper to be bailed out of a Pennsylvania correctional facility.

Mill’s attorney says they plan to appeal her ruling, saying it continues a “long pattern of unfair treatment.”

Her decision comes after the state Superior Court last week told her to act “without further delay” on a 2-week-old request to free the rapper.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Mill was sentenced last month to two to four years for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

Mill’s probation officer and a prosecutor had recommended he not be jailed.

His imprisonment has sparked backlash in opinion pieces, rallies, billboards and bus ads.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors man the rails in Rio de Janeiro

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.