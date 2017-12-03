Kennedy Center Honors recognize top artists, skip drama

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s Kennedy Center Honors will recognize some of the best artists and performers in the country, while skipping the political drama that had loomed over it in a divisive political atmosphere.

Television producer Norman Lear is a longtime political activist who threatened to boycott over his opposition to President Donald Trump. But a showdown was avoided when Trump announced in August that he would not attend.

Rapper and actor LL Cool J and Lear are among the honorees for this year. The 40th annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday night will also pay tribute to dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade and musicians Lionel Richie and Gloria Estefan.

The recipients were honored Saturday at a gala State Department dinner ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.