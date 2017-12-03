Listen Live Sports

LA Critics name ‘Call Me By Your Name’ best film of 2017

December 3, 2017 6:45 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Film Critics Association has voted “Call Me By Your Name” the best film of the year, bestowing a total of three awards on Luca Guadagnino’s erotic coming-of-age tale.

The critics announced their awards Sunday on Twitter. They also named the film’s breakout star, Timothee Chalamet, best actor.

Guadagnino shared in the award for best director with Guillermo del Toro for “The Shape of Water.” Del Toro’s Cold War-era fairytale also came away with three awards.

The wins further solidified “Call Me By Your Name” as an Oscar favorite. It also won best feature at last week’s Gotham Awards.

Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” which the New York Film Critics Circle named best film, landed one award from the Los Angeles critics: Laurie Metcalf for best supporting actress.

