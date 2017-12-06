Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

LA’s Getty Center was built with fire protection in mind

December 6, 2017 3:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A destructive wildfire that erupted early Wednesday in Los Angeles burned not far from The Getty Center, the $1 billion home to the J. Paul Getty Museum and related organizations in Sepulveda Pass.

The fire did not immediately cross the wide expanse of the pass to the Getty side, but if it had, the facility is prepared.

The campus was built with architectural and mechanical fire protection systems as well as landscape design and vegetation management to prevent fires from threatening the facility.

The museum houses collections ranging from pre-20th century European paintings to Roman and Greek antiquities, tapestries, photographs and manuscripts.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The Getty Center was closed the day before the fire to prevent harm to its collection from smoke from existing fires in Los Angeles County. It remained closed Wednesday.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.