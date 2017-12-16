Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Mario Batali gives holiday recipe in same email as apology

December 16, 2017 2:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has issued an apology to his newsletter subscribers for his sexual misconduct against women, but he confounded some by ending his message with a recipe for a “holiday-inspired breakfast.”

Batali was immediately blasted on social media for including in the Friday email the “Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls” recipe after his apology for making “many mistakes.”

Several women have made allegations that he touched them inappropriately. Batali admitted his behavior and first apologized in a statement Monday.

He has stepped down from his restaurant empire and was kicked off the ABC cooking show, “The Chew.” The Food Network also scrapped plans to air new episodes of his hit ’90s cooking show, “Molto Mario.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

An email sent to Batali’s media team Saturday seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.