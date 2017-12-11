Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Mary Blige, Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas get Golden Globe nods

December 11, 2017 10:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Pop stars are invading the Golden Globes again this year with nominees such as Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas and Mary J. Blige, who is up for two awards.

Blige earned nominations Monday for her role in the Dee Rees’ period film “Mudbound.” She’s up for best supporting actress in a motion picture and best original song for “Mighty River,” which she co-wrote with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.

Jonas and Carey, who has co-written most of her No. 1 hit songs, are up for their first Golden Globes, both for best original song. Carey is nominated for the Christmas tune “The Star,” from the animated movie of the same name. Jonas is nominated for “Home” from the animated film “Ferdinand.”

Other best original song nominees include Oscar-winning composers. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the husband-and-wife songwriting duo behind “Let It Go” from “Frozen,” are nominated for “Remember Me” from the film “Coco,” while Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — who earned an Oscar this year for “City of Stars” from “La La Land,” are up for “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.