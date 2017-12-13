Listen Live Sports

North Carolina police officer indicted in pedestrian death

December 13, 2017 4:55 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a North Carolina police officer whose vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian while responding to a call.

The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Philip Barker was indicted for involuntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old James Michael Short.

A police spokesman said Short was hit as he tried to cross a street near uptown Charlotte around 3:20 a.m. on July 8.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Barker was traveling at speeds that reached around 100 mph (160 kph) when his cruiser struck Short, who investigators said was trying to cross the street. Police say Barker was responding to an emergency and had his lights and siren on.

Barker’s attorney says his client, who had a green light, should have only received a citation.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

