Omarosa’s departure highlights lack of White House diversity

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Omarosa Manigault Newman’s departure, the White House has lost arguably its most prominent and visible African-American.

It’s a reminder of the lack of diversity at the upper echelons of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Manigault Newman told ABC’s “Nightline” on Thursday that she often felt lonely as “the only African-American woman in this White House.”

She says: “There was a lack of diversity that I will acknowledge.”

But White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists, “We have a really diverse team across the board at the White House.”

The White House did not respond to requests for information on how many African-Americans remain in high-ranking positions at the White House.