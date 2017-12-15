Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Omarosa’s departure highlights lack of White House diversity

December 15, 2017 3:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Omarosa Manigault Newman’s departure, the White House has lost arguably its most prominent and visible African-American.

It’s a reminder of the lack of diversity at the upper echelons of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Manigault Newman told ABC’s “Nightline” on Thursday that she often felt lonely as “the only African-American woman in this White House.”

She says: “There was a lack of diversity that I will acknowledge.”

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

But White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists, “We have a really diverse team across the board at the White House.”

The White House did not respond to requests for information on how many African-Americans remain in high-ranking positions at the White House.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.