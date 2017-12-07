Listen Live Sports

Paris Holocaust museum opens exhibit on married Nazi hunters

December 7, 2017 5:32 am
 
PARIS (AP) — An exhibition exploring the story of the steely married couple Beate and Serge Klarsfeld, who hunted German Nazis and their former collaborators in occupied France, is opening in Paris with materials from the couple’s personal archives.

The exhibition opens Thursday at the Shoah Memorial and includes previously unseen video, and strives to explain the Klarsfelds’ work to a new generation.

It shows how the couple brought down Klaus Barbie, the Gestapo officer eventually convicted of torturing French prisoners. The couple’s pursuit of the “Butcher of Lyon” featured in an American television biography of Beate Klarsfeld that starred Farrah Fawcett.

Curator Olivier Lalieu says the exhibition is believed to be the first dedicated to the breadth of their careers and lives.

Serge Klarsfeld is 82 years old, his wife 78.

