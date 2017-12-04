Listen Live Sports

Patti Smith, Salman Rushdie talk literature, Trump

December 4, 2017 10:19 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Patti Smith and Salman Rushdie have compared notes on everything from the writing process to how they cope in the age of President Donald Trump.

The two were guests at the annual “Chairman’s Evening” hosted by the MacDowell artist colony Monday night at the Whitney Museum in Manhattan. They were interviewed by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and MacDowell chairman Michael Chabon.

Smith, the musician and author of the memoir “Just Kids,” says she prefers writing away from home and has so many projects underway she’s not sure which one she’ll finish first.

Rushdie, author of “Midnight’s Children” and other novels, says he can’t write on the road and is still trying to figure out his next book.

Previous MacDowell gatherings have featured Stephen Sondheim, Paul Simon and Lena Dunham.

