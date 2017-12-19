Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

PBS to air BBC show with Katty Kay in Rose time slot

December 19, 2017 10:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — PBS will air a BBC news program featuring Washington correspondent Katty Kay for the second half of Charlie Rose’s vacated time slot, pairing it with a previously announced show featuring Christiane Amanpour.

The program, titled “Beyond 100 Days,” features the London-based Christian Fraser as co-anchor. It originated as a temporary show to report on the Trump administration, but has continued indefinitely — hence the unusual title.

PBS has had to move quickly to find content for its 11 p.m. hour when Rose’s show ended suddenly amid charges of sexual misconduct.

The service faces the same challenge now at midnight after cutting Tavis Smiley loose on charges of inappropriate behavior.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers inspect a vehicle

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5431 0.0361 5.76%
L 2020 26.8896 0.0884 9.23%
L 2030 30.7521 0.1694 13.61%
L 2040 33.5034 0.2180 15.71%
L 2050 19.4146 0.1444 17.63%
G Fund 15.5274 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.1026 -0.0289 3.33%
C Fund 37.8238 0.2029 20.49%
S Fund 48.5784 0.5095 17.67%
I Fund 30.6411 0.4500 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.