Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

US wants ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli to forfeit $2M Wu-Tang album

December 1, 2017 2:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The government wants to seize Martin Shkreli’s one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album.

The recording that Shkreli has boasted he bought for $2 million is on a list of assets that prosecutors argue the jailed former pharmaceutical CEO should forfeit after his conviction earlier this year in a securities fraud scheme involving two failed hedge funds.

In a letter filed this week in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors told a judge that Shkreli is on the hook for $7.3 million.

The 34-year-old “should be held financially responsible and forfeit this amount as it was obtained by him as a result of the fraud,” the letter says.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Along with the Wu-Tang Clan “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” album, prosecutors say Shkreli should give up $5 million in cash in a brokerage account, his interest in a pharmaceutical company and other valuables including a Picasso painting and another unreleased recording that he claims he owns, “Tha Carter V” by Lil Wayne.

Defense attorney Ben Brafman said on Friday that Shkreli would fight the forfeiture.

“Our position is clear: None of the investors lost any money and Martin did not personally benefit from any of the counts of conviction,” Brafman said in a statement. “Accordingly, forfeiture of any assets is not an appropriate remedy.”

The boyish Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug and for his snide online “Pharma Bro” persona.

A judge revoked Shkreli’s $5 million bail and threw him behind bars in September after he offered a $5,000 bounty on Facebook for a strand of Hillary Clinton’s hair. He’s due back in court for sentencing early next year, when the forfeiture demand will be decided.

        Are you one of the thousands making an end-of-year TSP mistake?

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.