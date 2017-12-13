Listen Live Sports

Red Nose Day returns to NBC in 2018 to raise money for kids

December 13, 2017 9:19 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Red Nose Day is returning to NBC in 2018.

The network announced Wednesday that it will support the fundraising campaign to end child poverty with a prime-time TV special on May 24, 2018.

Walgreens stores will again sell red clown noses to raise money for the campaign.

Organizers say Red Nose Day has raised $100 million for programs that provide food, education and medical services to the neediest children in the U.S. and abroad.

The 2017 Red Nose Day telethon featured such stars as Julia Roberts, Mark Hamill, Jack Black and Orlando Bloom.

