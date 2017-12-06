Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Report: Clinton was warned about Weinstein by Lena Dunham

December 6, 2017 11:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — In a new New York Times report, Lena Dunham claims that she warned Hillary Clinton’s communications director about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior.

Dunham told the Times that when she worked with the Clinton presidential campaign last year, she tried to warn them about rape allegations against the mogul and that they would become public at some point. Magazine editor Tina Brown also said she cautioned the Clinton campaign about Weinstein.

Representatives for Dunham didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Clinton’s communications director Nick Merrill told the paper that “only (Dunham) can answer why she would tell them instead of those who could stop him.”

Weinstein was a significant contributor to Democratic candidates and helped fundraise for Clinton. Weinstein’s representatives have denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.