Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Russian court keeps theater director under house arrest

December 4, 2017 8:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has ruled to keep a prominent theater and film director who is being investigate for fraud under house arrest.

Kirill Serebrennikov, arguably Russia’s best known director, was detained and put under house arrest in August in a criminal case that raised fears of a return to Soviet-style censorship.

Serebrennikov’s plays have often been targeted by conservative circles, which dismiss his work as decadent and unpatriotic.

The court ruled Monday to keep Serebrennikov under house arrest at least until late January.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

The court earlier rejected the director’s plea to let him continue work on the ballet Nureyev which is to premiere at Russia’s Bolshoi last month. Tickets for Nureyev went on sale last month and were sold out in a matter of hours.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors man the rails in Rio de Janeiro

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.