Stars react to nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars react to the Golden Globe Award nominations announced Monday morning in Beverly Hills, California:

— “It was my morning to carpool, so I just dropped the kids off.” — Laurie Metcalf, nominated for her supporting role in “Lady Bird,” on her not-so-glamorous morning.

— “It’s a good day when you wake up and find out that your show is on a list with ‘Game of Thrones.'” — Dan Fogelman, creator of “This Is Us,” nominated for TV drama series.

— “I’m descending into nonsensical happy words because I am not, I can’t believe it, it’s just amazing. It’s just amazing.” — Greta Gerwig, nominated for writing “Lady Bird,” which she also directed.

— “I haven’t started yet, but I’ve been looking at a bottle and it’s staring me back.” — Armie Hammer, on whether it’s too early to start drinking Champagne to celebrate his supporting actor nod for “Call Me By Your Name.”

— “We’re having champagne for breakfast!” — Margot Robbie, a double nominee as producer and star of “I, Tonya.”

— “This is a Chanukah miracle.” – Pamela Adlon, up for actress in a TV comedy series for “Better Things.”

— “We are, in a few hours, we are about to have our London premiere of ‘Darkest Hour.’ Tonight. So this is sort of a bit of frosting on the cake.” — Gary Oldman, nominated for actor in a drama film for his portrayal of Winston Churchill.

— “Issa Rae is a hero of mine. I’m going to try not to stalk her at the Globes. I nearly died when I heard my name and hers in the same sentence. I’m dweebing out pretty hard.” — Rachel Brosnahan of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” nominated alongside Rae for actress in a TV comedy series.

— “What wonderful news on such a snowy day in London.” — Judi Dench, nominated for her leading role in “Victoria & Abdul.”

— “This is good news for Albert Einstein.” — Geoffrey Rush, nominated for playing the scientist in “Genius.”

— “No matter how long you do it, it’s an uncertain life, so you’re always happy for encouragement. You’re always happy for someone to say, ‘Keep going. Keep going. We like what you’re doing.'” — Willem Dafoe on his supporting actor nod for “The Florida Project.”

— ” I guess what I was really trying to do in retrospect is have a conversation about what it’s like to be a woman in the world, and do it while playing a sex worker.” — Maggie Gyllenhaal, nominated for her performance in the TV drama “The Deuce.”

— “To have people recognize me still as a singer and … you know, just for my work as Mary J. Blige and Florence — it’s like yes! It’s the cherry on top of the cake.” — Mary J. Blige, a double nominee for her supporting performance in “Mudbound” and writing its original song.

— “My morning plans are to do a little bit of chores around the house.” — Guillermo del Toro, writer and director of Monday’s top nominee, “The Shape of Water,” on how he’ll celebrate.

— “Today is my father’s birthday, and my father has been dead for many years, but he was a huge supporter of me being an actor. I don’t think he was crazy about it at the beginning. But it’s really, really fabulous to have this happen on his birthday.” — Richard Jenkins, a supporting actor nominee for “The Shape of Water.”