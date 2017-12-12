Listen Live Sports

Terfel, like others, exits troubled Met Opera ‘Tosca’

December 12, 2017 7:22 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Bryn Terfel has withdrawn from the Metropolitan Opera’s troubled new production of Puccini’s “Tosca.”

The Met says Tuesday the bass-baritone withdrew from the role of Scarpia due to vocal fatigue. The staging, which opens on New Year’s Eve, previously lost its original soprano, tenor and conductor, plus its first replacement conductor.

Terfel has not sung at the Met since 2012. He will be replaced by Zeljko Lucic.

David McVicar directs the production, which takes over from a maligned 2009 staging by Luc Bondy that had trouble attracting spectators and was retired after just 59 performances over five seasons.

The Jan. 27 matinee will be televised to movie theaters worldwide.

