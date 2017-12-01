Listen Live Sports

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

December 1, 2017 3:39 pm
 
iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending November 30, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

2. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

3. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

4. MIC Drop (feat. Desiigner) (St…, BTS

5. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

6. Total Eclipse of the Heart, Chloe Kohanski

7. Bad at Love, Halsey

8. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Geo…, Bebe Rexha

9. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith

10. WolvesSelena Gomez & Marshmello

Top Albums

1. reputation, Taylor Swift

2. A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, Pentatonix

3. Friday on Elm Street, Fabolous & Jadakiss

4. Beautiful Trauma, P!nk

5. The Thrill of It All, Sam Smith

6. Christmas, Michael Bublé

7. You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Gwen Stefani

8. No Shame, Hopsin

9. cybersex, blackbear

10. Warmer in the Winter, Lindsey Stirling

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.