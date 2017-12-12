Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Today in Entertainment History

December 12, 2017 12:00 am
 
2 min read
Share       

On Dec. 12, 1967, Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones successfully appealed his nine-month jail sentence for a drug conviction. He was placed on probation instead.

In 1968, “The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus” was filmed in London, featuring the Stones, Eric Clapton, John Lennon and The Who. It remained unreleased for 28 years.

In 1974, the Rolling Stones announced guitarist Mick Taylor had left the band. That same day, the band began work on the “Black and Blue” album.

In 1975, singer-guitarist Tommy Shaw joined Styx, replacing guitarist John Curulewski. Shaw’s first concert with the band was four days later in Zanesville, Ohio.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

In 1990, comedian Robin Williams got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1991, actor Richard Gere and model Cindy Crawford eloped in Las Vegas. They have since divorced.

In 1997, Autumn Jackson, who tried to blackmail Bill Cosby by claiming he was her father, was sentenced to two years in prison.

In 2001, actress Winona Ryder was arrested for shoplifting more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from a department store in Beverly Hills, California.

Also in 2001, actress Ashley Judd married racing driver Dario Franchitti in Scotland.

In 2003, Mick Jagger was knighted by Prince Charles.

        More senior executive reassignments are likely coming, Interior deputy says

Today’s birthdays: Game show host Bob Barker is 94. Singer Connie Francis is 80. Singer Dionne Warwick is 77. Singer-guitarist Dickey Betts (Allman Brothers) is 74. Actor Wings Hauser is 70. Actor Bill Nighy (NY) (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 68. Actor Duane Chase (“The Sound of Music”) is 67. Actress Cathy Rigby is 65. Singer-percussionist Sheila E. is 60. Actress Sheree J. Wilson (“Walker, Texas Ranger,” ”Dallas”) is 59. Guitarist Eric Schenkman of Spin Doctors is 54. Bassist Nicholas Dimichino of Nine Days is 50. Actress Jennifer Connelly is 47. Actress Madchen Amick (“My Own Worst Enemy,” ”Twin Peaks”) is 47. Actress Regina Hall is 47. Actress Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory,” ”Blossom”) is 42. Actor Lucas Hedges (“Manchester By The Sea”) is 21. Actress Sky Katz (“Raven’s Home”) is 13.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.