Today in Entertainment History

On Dec. 11, 1946, country singer Hank Williams made his first recordings.

In 1957, Jerry Lee Lewis secretly married his 13-year-old cousin, Myra Gale Brown, in Hernando, Tennessee. The marriage lasted 13 years.

In 1964, singer Sam Cooke was shot and killed at a Los Angeles motel.

In 1972, Genesis performed its first U.S. concert at a university in Massachusetts.

Also in 1972, police in Knoxville, Tennessee, arrested singer James Brown for disorderly conduct. The charge was dropped after Brown threatened to sue the city.

In 1992, former talk show host Johnny Carson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In 2015, Motorhead played their last show, in Berlin. Frontman Lemmy died 17 days later.

Also in 2015, actress Pamela Anderson was featured on the cover of the final Playboy magazine to feature nudity.

Today’s birthdays: Actress Rita Moreno is 86. Singer David Gates of Bread is 77. Actress Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”) is 77. Singer Brenda Lee is 73. Actress Linda Day George (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 73. Actress Teri Garr is 70. Actress Bess Armstrong is 64. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 63. Bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue is 59. Actor Ben Browder (“Stargate SG-1”) is 55. Singer-bassist Justin Currie of Del Amitri is 53. Bassist David Schools of Widespread Panic is 53. Actor Gary Dourdan (DOOR’-dan) (“C.S.I.”) is 51. Actress-comedian Mo’Nique is 50. Actor Max Martini (“The Unit”) is 48. Rapper-actor Mos Def (Yasiin Bey) is 44. Actor Rider Strong (“Boy Meets World”) is 38. Actress Xosha (ZOH’-shah) Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) is 33. Actress Karla Souza (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 31. Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld is 21.