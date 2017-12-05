Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Trial begins for 2nd man accused in coal executive’s killing

December 5, 2017 3:59 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — The trial has begun for the second of two men accused in the deadly shooting of a coal executive in West Virginia last year.

Monday was the first day of trial for Brandon Lee Fitzpatrick, 20, of Louisa, Kentucky, news outlets report. Fitzpatrick is charged with offenses including first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy in the death of Bennett K. Hatfield, 59.

Mingo County Prosecutor Duke Jewell said Fitzpatrick and Anthony Raheem Arriaga, 22, of Delphos, Ohio, killed Hatfield as part of a scheme to steal his GMC Yukon Denali and sell its parts. Hatfield was shot while visiting his wife’s gravesite at a cemetery in Maher on May 22, 2016, Jewell said.

Arriaga was convicted on Oct. 21 of first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy. He is expected to get life in prison at his sentencing on Dec. 12.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Fitzpatrick’s defense attorney, Susan Van Zant, said Arriaga acted alone in killing Hatfield. “It does not take two to pull a trigger,” Van Zant said.

Jewell said Fitzpatrick planned the crimes and encouraged Arriaga saying, “Do it,” repeatedly and, “don’t leave any witnesses.”

Hatfield had resigned in 2015 as president and CEO of Patriot Coal. At the time of his death he was operating his own mining consulting business, Coal Strategies LLC. He had also been CEO of International Coal Group and was an executive at Massey Energy.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.