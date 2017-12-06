Listen Live Sports

With a small book, Gene Simmons is ready to make you rich

December 6, 2017
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Kiss co-founder and entrepreneur Gene Simmons has a new book out in which he hopes to reveal the principles of being rich and powerful.

There’s no quick fix: You’re going to have to wake up early, dress better, turn off the TV and study.

“On Power” is part guidebook, part self-help manual, with several profiles of people Simmons thinks we should admire, like Oprah Winfrey and Warren Buffett.

His advice to gaining wealth is simple: Think of a good idea, start a limited liability partnership in your home, use social media and deduct the costs from your taxes. You can keep your old job until the rewards flow in.

If they don’t? You can declare bankruptcy and “then you can start again.”

