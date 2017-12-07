Listen Live Sports

With ‘On Air,’ Rolling Stones look to past radio recordings

December 7, 2017 1:06 pm
 
The Rolling Stones have released an album of rarely heard radio recordings, but Keith Richards admits with a laugh: “I barely remember some of them.”

“The Rolling Stones — On Air” was released last week. It features 32 songs that aired between 1963 and 1965 on BBC shows like “Saturday Club,” ”Top Gear” and “The Joe Loss Pop Show.”

Richards says the songs are “incredible pieces of history.”

“On Air” features well-known Stones tunes such as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” as well as their 1963 debut song, “Come On.” The album also includes some Chuck Berry covers, including “Roll Over Beethoven,” ”Memphis, Tennessee” and “Beautiful Delilah.”

Eight of the tracks were never recorded or released commercially.

