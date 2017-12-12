Listen Live Sports

WWII drama starring Tom Hanks to film in Louisiana next year

December 12, 2017 4:44 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s capital city will be the backdrop of a World War II drama starring actor Tom Hanks.

The Advocate reports pre-production began Monday for “Greyhound.” Filming aboard the USS Kidd and at other Baton Rouge locations is expected to start in March. Filming in Louisiana is estimated to last more than 150 days.

The movie will employ roughly 250 people with a more than $50 million budget. The Louisiana Economic Development agency estimates movie-related spending in the state at about $30 million.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says “Greyhound” is taking advantage of an initiative he signed into law last summer to promote film production. It’s the first significant project to apply for the 5 percent tax credit on Louisiana expenditures for motion pictures filmed outside of the New Orleans area.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

