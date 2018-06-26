Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

A military scholar has received a $100,000 prize.

June 26, 2018 8:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A specialist in German military history and the two world wars has received a $100,000 prize.

Dennis Showalter is this year’s winner of the Pritzker Literature Award for lifetime achievement. The award was announced Tuesday by the Chicago-based Pritzker Military Museum & Library.

Showalter’s books include “Tannenberg: Clash of Empires 1914,” ”Frederick the Great: A Military History” and “Instrument of War: The German Army 1914-18.” He was praised by the Pritzker museum and library for his “long and brilliant” scholarly career.

Previous winners of the Pritzker award include David Hackett Fischer and Tim O’Brien.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington