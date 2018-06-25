Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

After death, XXXTentacion tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

June 25, 2018 4:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Following his death, XXXTentacion has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Sad!” and his two albums have landed in the Top 10.

Billboard reports that the rapper-singer’s song, which originally peaked at No. 7, jumps from No. 52 to No. 1 this week, supplanting Drake’s “Nice for What.”

The 20-year-old died last week after being shot in Florida.

His recent album — called “?” — jumps from No. 24 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It debuted at No. 1 in March. His gold-certified 2017 debut, “17,” leaps to No. 7 from No. 60.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

XXXTentacion’s music is heavily streamed on Spotify and other platforms.

A memorial for the performer will be held Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey’s Florida Panthers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington