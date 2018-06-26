Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Cop’s Facebook comment about slain rapper gets him desk duty

June 26, 2018 11:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh police officer who posted a Facebook comment that appeared to celebrate the recent death of up-and-coming rapper Jimmy Wopo has been put on desk duty.

The police department says the city is investigating the social media post. The department says “comments that disparage victims and endanger the community and fellow officers will not be tolerated.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Officer Brian Martin got into an exchange on Facebook with a person saying it seemed like Wopo’s death had been forgotten.

Martin replied: “Not me. I’m still celebrating.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The post has since been taken down.

Martin declined to comment Monday.

Wopo, whose real name was Travon Smart, was killed and another man injured when someone opened fire on their car in Pittsburgh on June 18.

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington