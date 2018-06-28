Listen Live Sports

‘Deadliest Catch’ star gets probation in Uber driver assault

June 28, 2018 8:46 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has been sentenced to probation for spitting on an Uber driver last year in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports the 52-year-old “Deadliest Catch” star on Thursday was given a deferred sentence, ordered to undergo alcohol treatment and put on a year of probation.

The punishment lined up with what prosecutors recommended under a plea deal with the reality TV star in which he pleaded guilty to assaulting Waheed Lawal.

A judge handed down the sentence after learning that Hansen agreed to outpatient treatment and to abstain from drug and alcohol use for a year.

Hansen, who lives north of Seattle, was accused in May 2017 of spitting on the driver and denting his car after learning he couldn’t pay cash for his family’s ride home.

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

