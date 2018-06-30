Listen Live Sports

Drake celebrates new album at Miami club

June 30, 2018
 
MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Drake is celebrating his new album with his posse in Miami.

The singer arrived Friday night at club E11EVEN Miami with a crew of more than 50 including rapper Party Next Door and hip-hop producer Murda Beatz.

A spokesperson for the club said the DJ jumped into the booth and played songs from Drake’s new album “Scorpion.”

The highly anticipated, 25-track album was released Friday. The album is expected to debut at No. 1, and has been trending heavily on social media ahead of its release.

