Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Drake confirms son in newest album ‘Scorpion’

June 29, 2018 7:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake confirms he’s a father on his new album.

The 31-year-old rapper from Canada released “Scorpion” on Friday. In two songs on his fifth album, he addresses rumors that he fathered a son with a former French adult-film star.

In “Emotionless,” Drake raps, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.” In “March 14,” he uses a Michael Jackson reference to say, “She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine.”

The 25-track album features the singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.” The album follows “More Life” from 2017.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Jay Z, Future, Static Major and Ty Dolla $ign are among the artists who appear on the new album. He also samples Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington