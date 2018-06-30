Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ stings streaming competition

June 30, 2018 4:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake’s “Scorpion” has set a record for most one-day streams for an album on Apple Music.

The streaming platform says the album has logged more than 170 million streams worldwide since its release Friday, more than doubling Drake’s prior one-day record on Apple Music with last year’s “More Life.”

The 25-track “Scorpion” includes the No. 1 hits “Nice for What” and “God’s Plan.” The album features Michael Jackson on a previously unreleased track as well as collaborations with Jay-Z and Ty Dolla $ign.

The album is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington