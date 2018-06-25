Listen Live Sports

Giant tech-inspired egg sculpture heading to Harvard

June 25, 2018 4:20 pm
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A giant egg-shaped sculpture that drew complaints from officials in a Silicon Valley city is moving to Harvard University.

The Boston Globe reports the Palo Alto Public Art Commission voted in November to remove Adriana Varella’s Digital DNA sculpture following claims it was deteriorating and cost too much to maintain. Varella’s 7-foot-tall (2.1-meter), 300-pound (136-kilogram) egg is made of computer circuit boards and steel.

A Harvard Business School graduate living in Silicon Valley recently purchased the piece for an undisclosed amount and decided to donate it to his alma mater.

School spokesman Brian Kenny said in a statement the school was “fortunate” to inherit the unique piece.

Varella says she was upset with the city’s decision but adds that Harvard is the “best place” for the sculpture.

