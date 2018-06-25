Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Hip-hop stars Cardi B and Offset wed quietly months ago

June 25, 2018 7:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A marriage certificate shows hip-hop stars Cardi B and the Migos’ Offset were quietly married months ago.

Sunday night while accepting best group award at the BET Awards, Offset raised some eyebrows when he said, “I thank my wife, you should thank yours.” Cardi B confirmed the marriage in a tweet Monday.

A marriage certificate shows that Cardi B and Offset, whose real names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus respectively, were wed Sept. 20 in Atlanta, but only announced their engagement in October.

A month after the marriage, Offset proposed to Cardi on stage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert, shocking fans.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Grammy-nominated Cardi B shared that she was pregnant during a performance on “Saturday Night Live” in April.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington