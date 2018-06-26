Michael Ian Black is writing a book on masculinity

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Ian Black’s next book will have some advice for his fellow men.

The multitalented comedian and writer’s “A Better Man” is scheduled to come out in the fall of 2019, Algonquin Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The book will be an open letter to his teenage son that calls for “rethinking masculinity” and how to love and be loved.

Black’s credits range from “The Jim Gaffigan Show” to such books as the memoir “You’re Not Doing It Right.”

He is also the host of two podcasts, “How to Be Amazing” and “Obscure.”

