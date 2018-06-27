Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Museum exhibit on Jim Crow era to debut in September

June 27, 2018 8:35 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — An exhibit on segregation in the post-Civil War American South is opening in September in New York City.

“Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow” runs September 7 through March 3, 2019, the New-York Historical Society announced Wednesday. The exhibit will trace the South’s evolution from the abolition of slavery to Reconstruction to the legalized system of segregation and oppression known as Jim Crow.

Dr. Louise Mirrer, president and CEO of the New-York Historical Society, said in a statement that the museum would showcase the origins of the civil rights movement. Future exhibits will showcase the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s and ’70s and Harlem Renaissance sculptor Augusta Savage.

After its run at the historical society, “Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow” will tour nationwide.

