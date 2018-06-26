Listen Live Sports

Newspaper gives $5K of Pulitzer Prize money to benefit child

June 26, 2018 12:35 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Enquirer is donating $5,000 of its 2018 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting to benefit a little girl featured in the newspaper’s winning report on heroin.

The Enquirer reports the money will be the first deposit in a fund to assist Elliana Russ. The then-8-month-old child and her mother, Stephanie Gaffney, were featured in the newspaper’s “Seven Days of Heroin” report last September.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gaffney died of an overdose of a fentanyl combination 10 days after speaking with the newspaper in July for the story. Enquirer Editor Beryl Love said the news organization thought it “only right” to use a portion of its $15,000 prize money to help her daughter.

A Hamilton County judge later granted custody of Elliana to Gaffney’s mother and her husband.

