Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for June 18-24

June 26, 2018 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 18-24. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 11.86 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.6 million.

3. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 6.55 million.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

4. “World of Dance,” NBC, 6.22 million.

5. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.82 million.

6. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 5.77 million.

7. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 5.714 million.

8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 5.707 million.

9. “Code Black,” CBS, 5.705 million.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

10. “Instinct,” CBS, 5.63 million.

11. “Little Big Shots,” NBC, 5.62 million.

12. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 5.52 million.

13. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 4.96 million.

14. “Bull,” CBS, 4.93 million.

15. “Mom,” CBS, 4.6 million.

16. “Elementary,” CBS, 4.54 million.

17. “To Tell The Truth,” ABC, 4.53 million.

18. “Mom” (Monday), CBS, 4.4 million.

19. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.37 million.

20. “NCIS: New Orleans,” 4.31 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington