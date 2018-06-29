Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Sean Spicer book tour will be a mix of public and private

June 29, 2018 11:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Spicer’s book tour will be a mix of public and private.

The former White House press secretary has a memoir, “The Briefing,” coming out July 24. Regnery Publishing announced Friday that Spicer will make appearances in the summer and fall, everywhere from Barnes & Noble in New York City and Middletown, Rhode Island, to a Books-A-Million in Katy, Texas. He also has more than a dozen events listed as private and visits scheduled to the presidential museums of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. On Aug. 13, he will go to the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Spicer is also reportedly working on a television interview show in which he banters with guests about a variety of topics.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington