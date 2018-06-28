Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Slavery scholar Willie Lee Rose dead at 91

June 28, 2018 1:41 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A groundbreaking scholar on slavery and Reconstruction has died. Willie Lee Rose was 91.

Rose died in her sleep June 20 at a Baltimore retirement community, Johns Hopkins University told The Associated Press on Thursday. Rose was known for the 1964 publication, “Rehearsal for Reconstruction,” a prize-winning study of a black community off the Atlantic coast and its struggles to build a post-slavery society.

The book won the Francis Parkman Prize for history among other honors and was cited as among the works that helped lead to a more balanced and positive view of Reconstruction and freed slaves.

In 1970, a committee led by Rose released an influential study condemning gender inequality in the historical profession. She taught at Johns Hopkins from 1973-1992.

